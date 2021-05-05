Man City's Sterling abused online after social media boycott

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (right) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (centre) during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley on February 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Gareth Copley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A study commissioned by the Professional Footballers' Association published last October looked at social media posts directed towards 44 players during the 'Project Restart' period of last season.
  • It found more than 3,000 explicitly abusive messages were directed at those players publicly via Twitter, with 50 per cent of those messages aimed at just three players -- Sterling, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Wycombe's Adebayo Akinfenwa.

