Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape

Benjamin Mendy

In this file photo taken on August 07, 2021 Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy in action during their English FA Community Shield match against Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He has just under two years left to run on a six-year contract.
  • The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.
  • The left-back, who won the World Cup in 2018, has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.