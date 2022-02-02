Man City's Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy (centre) leaves after a pre-trial hearing at Chester Crown Court in Chester, northwest England, on February 2, 2022. Mendy, who has been charged with seven counts of rape, was freed on bail last month with "stringent" conditions, including the surrender of his passport. Mendy, who is accused by five women of seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault, has been in custody since being arrested and charged on August 26 last year.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mendy joined Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017. He has played 75 times for City, but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.
  • The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019, after the defender won the World Cup in 2018.

Chester

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.