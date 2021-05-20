Man City defender named player of the year by football writers

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte (second left) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (left) Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo (second right) and Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias right) celebrate during their English League Cup final match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, northwest London on April 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Carl Recine | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Portugal international was a comfortable winner ahead of Tottenham forward Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin De Bruyne.
  • Dias, 24, has enjoyed an outstanding first campaign at the Etihad Stadium since signing for around £65 million ($92 million) from Benfica in September.

London

