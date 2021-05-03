Man City put faith in collective strength to blunt PSG's star power

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (3rd-R) celebrates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League first leg semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on April 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mbappe alone has scored five goals in PSG's last two away Champions League trips to Guardiola's former clubs Barcelona and Bayern.
  • But with the French World Cup winner an injury doubt due to a calf strain, the much-maligned PSG supporting cast may need to step up if they are to deny City a first ever Champions League final as reward for their careful squad construction over many seasons.

