Man City on brink of Champions League quarters after Sporting rout

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (second right) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo (right), Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (;eft) and Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden after scoring his team's fifth goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Sporting CP at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Carlos Costa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Silva was denied a hat-trick five minutes into the second half when his header was ruled out for offside.
  • But Sterling put the seal on City's masterclass in the 58th minute, taking aim from 20 yards and curling a superb strike into the far corner.

Lisbon

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.