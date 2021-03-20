Man City late shows books place in FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (centre) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during their English FA Cup quarter-final match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City were far from their flowing best at Goodison Park, but goals in the final six minutes from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne booked City's place in the semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.
  • Pep Guardiola described the clash as the toughest his side have had since November as they recorded a 25th win in 26 matches in all competitions.

London, United Kingdom

