Man City face Spurs in League Cup final after Super League debacle

A supporter wearing a Manchester City shirt holds up a placard critical of the idea of a New European Super League, outside English Premier League club Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London on April 20, 2021, ahead of their game against Brighton.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt with the foot injury suffered in last weekend's quadruple-ending FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.
  • With the PSG tie looming, Guardiola must decide whether to play Phil Foden, whose goal and influential display against Villa maintained the 20-year-old's emergence as one of City's key men.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.