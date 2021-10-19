Man City crush Brugge to revive Champions League push

Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker (centre) celebrates with team mates Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker (centre) celebrates with team mates Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League Group "A" match against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges on October 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kurt Desplenter | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Joao Cancelo gave City a deserved lead on the half-hour and Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty just before the break as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back in style from last month's loss to Paris Saint-Germain
  • No sooner had Belgium star De Bruyne walked off to warm applause from the home supporters than Palmer curled in from Raheem Sterling's assist
  • Hans Vanaken pulled a goal back to great delight from the home supporters but Mahrez capped a thumping City victory with his second of the night


Bruges, Belgium

