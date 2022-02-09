Man City cruise past Brentford to stretch lead to 12 points

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (left) is congratulated by Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling after scoring a penalty kick during their English Premier League match against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The English champions were dominant throughout without ever hitting top form as Brentford succumbed to a sixth straight defeat which could see the Bees dragged into a relegation battle.
  • Brentford had held out bravely for 40 minutes until a mistimed tackle from Mads Roerslev brought down Raheem Sterling and Mahrez coolly slotted away the penalty.

Manchester, United Kingdom

