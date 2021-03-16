Man City cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (lleft) celebrates with teammates at the final whistle in their UEFA Champions League, last 16, second-leg match against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on March 16, 2021. - Manchester City won the match 2-0.

Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were all introduced off the bench in the second half to give Dias, Joao Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodrigo and Bernardo Silva an early night ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
  • By then, City will know their opponents in the last eight of the Champions League. On this form, they are the side to avoid in Friday's quarter-final draw.

Budapest

