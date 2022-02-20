Man City condemn abuse of Foden at boxing bout

Manchester

Manchester City have condemned the abuse that Phil Foden and his family endured while attending Kell Brook's boxing bout against Amir Khan on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident has emerged on social media, with City forward Foden being heckled by unidentified members of the public while backstage at the Manchester Arena.

England midfielder Foden's mother Claire appeared to be stuck in an ugly scene that saw the player's family and entourage come to his defence.

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," a City statement said on Sunday.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil's family members.

"We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."