Man City condemn abuse of Foden at boxing bout

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (second right) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo (right), Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (;eft) and Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden after scoring his team's fifth goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Sporting CP at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Carlos Costa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • England midfielder Foden's mother Claire appeared to be stuck in an ugly scene that saw the player's family and entourage come to his defence.
  • "The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," a City statement said on Sunday.

