Mali, Senegal to face off in Deaf Games final

Egypt players celebrate their goal against Somaliland during their Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifier at Kasarani on September 12, 2021.

  • The qualifiers are being used to select teams for the Deaflympics Summer Games scheduled for next year in Brazil.
  • Only one team in football and basketball in each gender will qualify for next year's Games.

Ten-men Mali defeated pre-match favourites Egypt 4-3 on post match-penalties to book a final spot against Senegal on Saturday in the ongoing Africa Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Wednesday.

