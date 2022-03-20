Makwata rescues AFC from Police's cuffs at Nyayo

Strikers Elvis Rupia and John Mark Makwata Sunday scored against their former sides as AFC Leopards and Kenya Police battled to a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

In the game of two halves, Rupia set Police on the path to victory with a 35th minute strike, but substitute Makwata rescued a point for Leopards when he scored from the spot on 82 minutes.

The result means that Leopards, who have lifted the title 13 times, are joint 10th with Police on 28 points, but the law enforcers have a superior goal difference.

Rupia, who previously turned out for Leopards, joined Kenya Police during last month's transfer window period from Saudi Arabian side Bisha FC.

Makwata rejoined Leopards during the same period from Police.

In the match graced by hundreds of fans, Police got off the blocks first through the league's top scorer Clifton Miheso, whose sixth minute curve did not trouble Levis Opiyo in the Leopards’ goal.

Ingwe threatened two minutes later when Washington Munene floated in a cross from the left, but Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng left his line early and cleared the danger.

The law enforcers continued to dictate the match with Miheso, Duke Abuya and Elvis Rupia all coming close to finding the breakthrough.

The FKF-PL returnees took a deserved lead on 35 minutes when Rupia tapped into the empty net from Abuya’s assist.

Rupia did not celebrate the goal, his first since he joined Police.

The goal looked to have awakened Ingwe as they threatened twice through a free-kick and corner-kick.

Upon the restart, Leopards coach Patrick Aussems moved to turn the tables in his side’s favour with the introduction of Cliff Nyakeya, Victor Omune and Makwata for Daniel Musamali, Maxwell Otieno and Brian Wanyama respectively.

The trio alongside Josephat Lopanga joined Ingwe during the mid-transfer window period, but had yet play owing to a row with Fifa over their former player Shaka Bienvenue over unpaid dues.

But last week, the FKF Caretaker Committee gave Leopards the nod to field the players after the club reached an agreement with Bienvenue.

The introduction of the three players saw Leopards dominate the second-half, and Nyakeya came close to finding the equaliser on 59th minute with an overhead kick.

Ten minutes later, Collins Shichenje was guilty of wasting Leopards’ best chance of restoring parity when he missed from a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Ochieng.

They however found the equalizer eight minutes from time through Makwata, who converted from the spot after Nyakeya was fouled inside the box.

Police coach Sammy Omollo said: "It was a very good game and I am satisfied with the results. I am happy we managed well the pressure we were under in the last 20 minutes."