Mahrez double takes Man City into first Champions League final

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (seconf left) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Algeria international stroked City ahead at the Etihad Stadium on 11 minutes and effectively killed off the tie with his second goal just past the hour following a devastating counter-attack.
  • Pep Guardiola's side will play either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the May 29 final in Istanbul.

Manchester

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Man City star abused online after social media boycott

  2. Solskjaer says Man Utd fans' protest went 'too far'

  3. Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino

  4. Promote Kenya Prisons volleyball players, Matiang'i told

  5. Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.