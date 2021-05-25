Maguire a major doubt for Europa League final

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire walks out with crutches to watch their English Premier League match against Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on May 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bruno Fernandes could captain United should Maguire miss out and the influential Portuguese midfielder is keen to lift his first silverware since joining from Sporting Lisbon 16 months ago.
  • "Trophies are part of this club," said Fernandes. "The team is growing up, is improving a lot, and tomorrow will be signal also to more improvement.

Gdansk, Poland

