Madrid court orders imprisonment of Bayern star Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez

France's defender Lucas Hernandez (left) and teammate Theo Hernandez celebrate their victory at the end of the Nations League final match against Spain at San Siro stadium in Milan, on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hernandez, a 2018 World Cup winner, will have to appear before a court next Tuesday, but he has appealed against the sentence
  • In December 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to six months in prison for breaking the restraining order
  • In February 2017, Hernandez was arrested after his girlfriend was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fight between them

Madrid

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.