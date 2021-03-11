Lwasa's brace guides Sharks past Mathare in Slum derby

Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito (top) joins Peter Lwasa in celebrating his goal against Mathare United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 11, 2021.

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The win helped Sharks leapfrog Bandari into fourth place in the league standings on 28 points from 15 matches.
  • Mathare remain second bottom with nine points from 13 outings.

Peter Lwasa struck twice as Kariobangi Sharks hit troubled Mathare United 2-1 to claim the Slum derby bragging rights in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Kasarani Annex on Thursday.

