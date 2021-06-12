Lukaku double lifts Belgium past Russia at Euro 2020

Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group B match against Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.
  • Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, wrapped up an impressive win with Thomas Meunier's 34th-minute effort and Lukaku's late second.

Saint Petersburg, Russia

