Lucky Cherop cokes her way to Fifa World Cup in Qatar

When Wendy Cherop Boit bought a two litres bottle of Fanta passion at Sh149, little did she know she was buying a ticket to watch this year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old Cherop from London Ward in Nakuru County won herself the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch two matches at the world's biggest football extravaganza courtesy of the ongoing Coca-Cola's Fifa World Cup Buy and Win Promotion in Kenya.

She was unveiled during a brief ceremony held at Midlands Hotel on Friday.

She said the journey to Qatar started one evening when she saw an advert on NTV and bought a can of two litres of soft drink at a supermarket and entered the barcode behind the cap and sent it to 4011.

"I won airtime worth Sh20 and on Monday this week as I headed for a meeting, I received a call from Coca-Cola that I have won myself a fully paid up trip to watch two Fifa World Cup matches in Qatar," said Cherop.

"At first I could not believe it. I asked myself how lucky could I be to win a trip to Qatar for just buying a soft drink worth Sh149. Honestly, it didn't click on my mind and I almost dismissed the caller. I only believed when I received another call on Wednesday."

Wendy Cherop Boit smiles after she won a ticket to watch Fifa World Cup in Qatar at Midlands Hotel, Nakuru on June 10, 2022 in a promotion sponsored by Coca-Cola. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"I'm a football fan but I have never imagined that one day I will watch a World cup match live. This is a dream come true for me. I'm yet to come to terms with the reality of this golden opportunity," said Cherop who is a Chelsea fan and a great admirer of Harambee Stars.

She added: "I'm so excited. I'm so happy, I feel like I'm over the moon. I have never even imagined flying on a plane. I have no passport and I thank God I will get a passport without going through the vigorous process of acquiring the document."

Cherop, a former Maseno University student and now a researcher and development technician is set to fly to Qatar on a fully paid trip to watch the live World Cup matches which kick off on November 21 to December 18 in the capital city of Doha and other cities.

"I have watched Fifa World Cup before but watching it live is just amazing to me," said Cherop who will support Senegal's bid to clinch the trophy.

She has dedicated the trip to Qatar to her parents- Nancy Komen and Philomen Boit and her siblings and colleagues.

Cherop said her love for football started while she was a student at Sacho High School in Baringo County.

"Women football in Kenya is still crawling and perhaps Coca-Cola should think of sponsoring a women's football league in Kenya to attract more women players and fans," said Cherop.

Coca-Cola Country Channel and Trade Marketing Manager in Kenya Ezile Bubu said in the last two months the company has given away more than Sh40million in cash and airtime to Kenyans in the promotion.

"We're excited to hand over the second ticket to Qatar to Cherop," said Bubu.

The company plans to give three more tickets to lucky winners.