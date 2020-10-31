Luanda MP Omulele backs local coaches to mentor youngsters

Fifty aspiring football coaches in Vihiga County were awarded their Caf 'D' coaching certificates after successfully completing a week long training course.

Luanda Member of Parliament Christopher Omulele, who officiated the closing ceremony, urged the coaches to practice their skills to help harness football talents in the region.

"This region has produced great football talents and we are counting on you to bring the next generation. Use the skills you have acquired here to ensure Kenya has quality players to compete at the next World Cup and you will be rewarded," he said.

Kenya Academy of Sports Chief Executive Doreen Odhiambo and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member for Western Region Tony Kweya were also in attendance at the event that was funded by the Luanda National Government Constituency Development Fund.

"I have always wanted to coach a Kenyan Premier League team and this is the first step in making my ambition come to pass. At the moment, I will concentrate on coaching at the schools and teams in the county," said Maurice Matsiba, who was among those who successfully completed the course at the Mumboha grounds in Luanda.

Kweya explained that the federation had so far trained about 3,000 coaches countrywide in the past five years, in a move aimed at improving the standards of football in the country.