Local football games in disarray over suspension

Mathare United midifelder Khalid Jumaan (left) vies with KCB forward Victor Omondi

Mathare United midifelder Khalid Jumaan (left) vies with KCB forward Victor Omondi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Teams from these areas will be forced to search for alternative playing grounds to honour matches
  • FKF-PL teams that have been affected are Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga United who host their home matches at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega
  • Eight National Super League teams among them Shabana FC, Kisumu All Stars, Kisumu Hot Stars, Soy United, Gusii FC, Silibwet FC, Vihiga Bullets and Migori Youth are affected

Uncertainty has rocked the local football calendar after the government suspended sporting activities in western Kenya region for 30 days in a bid to curb the escalating cases of Covid-19.

