Local football games in disarray over suspension

Uncertainty has rocked the local football calendar after the government suspended sporting activities in western Kenya region for 30 days in a bid to curb the escalating cases of Covid-19.

In a statement released to media houses on Thursday, coronavirus positive cases have been on the rise in 13 counties over the last 14 days hence the need to effect containment measures.

The affected counties are Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma and Kericho. Others are Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

Teams from these areas will be forced to search for alternative playing grounds to honour matches. Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) teams that have been affected are Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga United who host their home matches at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Nzoia Sugar have also been affected since they play their home matches at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, which is in a hotspot county.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are from the region, but they host their matches in Nairobi.

Eight National Super League teams among them Shabana FC, Kisumu All Stars, Kisumu Hot Stars, Soy United, Gusii FC, Silibwet FC, Vihiga bullets and Migori Youth are affected.

“All public gatherings and in person meetings of whatever nature are prohibited within the hotspot zone, including house parties and sporting activities,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

This has left football in limbo since the leagues are played countrywide and matches cannot be played in specific areas only. FKF must now go back to the drawing board to ensure matches are rescheduled.

This is the third time sporting activities have been halted after a similar order was issued in March and last year when the first cases of the pandemic were recorded in the country.

Men’s football leagues, Kenyan Women Premier League and lower-tier matches had all begun and were at various stages. The minister’s announcement means school games will remain suspended.