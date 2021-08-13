Liverpool ace signs new contract

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (centre) tackles Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (left) during their English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on October 17, 2020.

Photo credit: Peter Byrne | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 30-year-old Dutch international central defender's new deal is reported to tie him to the club till 2025
  • Van Dijk's absence due to a knee injury suffered in the Merseyside Derby with Everton last October cost Liverpool dear in their defence of the title last season
  • Van Dijk said he is raring to go after playing in three friendlies ahead of Saturday's clash against Norwich at Carrow Road


London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.