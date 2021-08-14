Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for Jurgen Klopp's men as they made a promising start to their quest to take back the Premier League title
  • Salah scored in Liverpool's opening league game of the season for the fifth straight season
  • Liverpool needed some late heroics from Alisson to secure Van Dijk a clean sheet on his return as the Brazilian spread himself to block from Ben Gibson in a goalmouth scramble

Norwich, UK

