Breaking News: Grand Azimio boost for Raila Odinga presidency

Liverpool sink Brighton to close in on City

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates on the pitch after their English League Cup quarter-final match against Leicester City at Anfield on December 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Diaz opened the scoring in the first half and Salah netted with a penalty after the interval at the Amex Stadium
  • When Salah converted from the spot, it made Liverpool only the second club to score 2,000 goals in the Premier League, emulating Manchester United
  • Salah has reached 20 goals in a Premier League season for the fourth time, with his latest strike coming at just the right time amid his tense contract negotiations

Brighton, UK

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.