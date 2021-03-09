Liverpool seek solace in Europe but Leipzig loom

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (right) and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrate after Mane scored during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg match against RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on February 16, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ferenc Isza | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Leipzig dumped Tottenham out at this stage of the competition last year and Manchester United in the group stage this season.
  • Liverpool's scalp would be the biggest given their record in the Champions League under Klopp.
  • But as this season has clearly shown, the spluttering Reds are no longer the formidable force they were just a year ago.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.