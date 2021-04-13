Liverpool need Klopp to rediscover magic touch against Madrid

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their Uefa Champions League first leg quarter-final match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas in the outskirts of Madrid on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Klopp has earned near God-like status on Merseyside for delivering a sixth European Cup and a first league title for 30 years to Liverpool
  • Hopes the Champions League could prove the salvation of a disappointing season were also dashed as Real ran riot in the first 45 minutes in Madrid last week to open up a commanding first-leg lead
  • Liverpool can claim to have suffered more than most from an entire season behind closed doors

