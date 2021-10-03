Liverpool, Man City share points in four-goal thriller

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (left) challenges Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodrigo during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England, on October 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front against the run of play, but Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne's deflected effort salvaged a point for Pep Guardiola's men.

Liverpool

