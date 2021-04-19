Liverpool, Leeds share spoils amid Super League protests

Leeds United's Spanish defender Diego Llorente (left) celebrates scoring an equalising goal to make the score 1-1 during their English Premier League match against Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Lee Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jota was involved as Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, picking out the run of Trent Alexander-Arnold before the full-back volleyed a first-time ball across the edge of the box for Mane to ease into Leeds' net.
  • Only a superb block from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson denied Patrick Bamford but Leeds had their equaliser when Llorente headed in Jack Harrison's in-swinging corner in the 87th minute.

Leeds

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Man City withdraw from European Super League

  2. Simba puts 'Sh100m' price tag on Kenyan international Onyango

  3. Reports: Chelsea to pull out of European Super League

  4. Prisons, Pipeline raring to go as Club Championships serve off

  5. Madrid court bans Uefa, Fifa from moves against Super League

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.