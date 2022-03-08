Liverpool into Champions League quarters despite Inter loss

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (right) and Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (left) react to their win in the tie on the pitch after their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Inter Milan at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 8, 2022. Inter won the game 1-0, Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Klopp's men failed to score for only the fourth time this season and fell to only a third defeat in 44 games in all competitions.
  • But their quest for a historic quadruple of trophies remains intact as Inter's 10-men could barely get a foot on the ball in the closing stages, let alone muster another goal to take the game to extra time.

Liverpool

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.