Liverpool hit form to take control of Leipzig tie

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (right) and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrate after Mane scored during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on February 16, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ferenc Isza | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The win ends a run of three straight defeats for Jurgen Klopp's men that has left the English champions 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.
  • The first leg was moved from Leipzig to the Hungarian capital due to Germany's strict Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Budapest

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.