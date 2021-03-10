Liverpool edge RB Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during their UEFA Champions league Last 16 2nd Leg match against RB Leipzig at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on March 10, 2021.
Attila KISBENEDEK

Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Their last opportunity arrived on 65 minutes but Alexander Sorloth's header from a cross by Hee-Chan Hwang spun over Alisson's fingertips only to rebound out from the bar.
  • Soon after Salah and Mane ruthlessly punished the let-off by securing Liverpool's berth in the last eight.
  • In the 70th minute the Egyptian fired a spot past Gulacsi, then four minutes later Mane turned a cross by substitute Divock Origi past the hapless Hungarian.

Budapest

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME How football is helping Mathare girls realise their dreams

  2. Protesters demand 'justice' for Diego Maradona in Argentina

  3. PRIME New Harambee Stars call ups want to show their grit

  4. Tusker is the best team in the league, admits Kimanzi after winning award

  5. US athletes to be vaccinated 'well before' Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.