Liverpool down Burnley to close in on Champions League

Liverpool's English defender Nathaniel Phillips (right) celebrates with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino after he scores his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Gareth Copley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Phillips has excelled as the season has gone on and rescued his side from a nervy finale as he cleared off the line from James Tarkowski's looping header.
  • Oxlade-Chamberlain is another Liverpool player to have had an injury-disrupted season, but he came off the bench to round off the scoring when he powered home at Norris's near post two minutes from time.

Burnley

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gor Mahia leave it late to floor Sofapaka

  2. World U-20 pre-trials head to Central Rift

  3. Wheelchair tennis team Paralympics dream pegged on wild cards

  4. Watford drop Harambee Stars prospect

  5. Kane wants 'honest conversation' with Tottenham

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.