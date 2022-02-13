Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves

Fabinho

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 13, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Villa were denied a 61st minute equaliser by the slenderest of offside decisions as VAR chalked off Ollie Watkins' far post header.
  • "It was a tight game and in weeks gone by we wouldn't have won it. We defended heroically but I feel we have a lot to do still," Howe said.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.