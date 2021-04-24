Liverpool blow place in the top four to round off rollercoaster week

Newcastle United's English midfielder Joe Willock celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during their English Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: David Klein | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Liverpool wasted a host of chances to extend their lead and paid in stoppage time.
  • The Reds even had already had a reprieve when Callum Wilson's equaliser was ruled out after a VAR review for handball, but still could not hold on as Willock's deflected strike secured a vital point in the Magpies' bid for survival.
  • Liverpool were one of 12 clubs to initially sign up to proposals for a European Super League.

