Liverpool battle to win as Messi inspires PSG

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their Uefa Champions League Group "B" match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on October 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Karim Benzema netted for Real Madrid as the 13-time winners thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Kiev on the eve of the start of his trial in France on charges of complicity in blackmail
  • At the Parc des Princes, Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe sparkled but later missed a penalty as PSG came from behind to beat RB Leipzig 3-2
  • Sheriff Tiraspol's fairytale run in the competition was ended with a 3-1 defeat at Inter Milan

Paris

