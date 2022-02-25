Liverpool announce Sh730 million loss for Covid-hit 2020/21 financial year

Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their English Premier League match against Leeds at the Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, north west England on February 23, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Overall revenue fell by £3 million to £487 million, with a huge drop of nearly 95 percent in matchday income -- most matches took place in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

London, United Kingdom

