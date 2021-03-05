Little-known BF Suma FC out to dominate FKF Nairobi East league

BF Suma FC have trained sights on dominating the FKF Nairobi East sub-county league ahead of the competition's kick-off this weekend.

Speaking to Nation Sport, BF Suma team manager Victor Mali exuded confidence the charges are well prepared for the opening tie versus Kayole.

"The squad is compact at the moment," he said.

"We have been working on our strike force and defence because these departments are key to the success of a football team. I have explained to the players the importance of registering a good start in the competition."

Formed in 2019, the club has also unveiled a strategic three-year plan which if implemented to the latter, will enable it earn systematic promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The club includes attaining promotion to the county, regional, division two and National Super League in that order.

The football club is very key to me because it started from humble beginnings. Many of these boys had only lost hope because they were into drug addiction and had nothing to do. So they have now found something to so," explained the club president Susan Onyancha.

"Our plan is to offer them all the support required, to enable these players compete in the national and continental leagues in the next two or three seasons," she added.

The team is supported by global nutracuetical firm BF Suma has drawn most of its players from the informal settlements in a bid to drive societal change and rid them of vices such as drug and substance abuse as well as crime.