Lionel Messi speaks on PSG move

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with the option of an additional year, the French club announced on August 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | PSG

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi could be unveiled to supporters on Saturday, when PSG host Strasbourg and a full house of nearly 48,000 will be allowed in for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck 18 months ago.
  • However he is unlikely to make his debut until later this month at the earliest.

Paris

