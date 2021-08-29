Lionel Messi on bench for PSG at Reims

Lionel Messi

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi poses as he holds-up his number 30 shirt during a press conference at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting line-up despite uncertainty over his future with Real Madrid desperate to sign the World Cup winner.

Reims, France

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.