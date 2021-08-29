Lionel Messi on bench for PSG at Reims
- Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting line-up despite uncertainty over his future with Real Madrid desperate to sign the World Cup winner.
Reims, France
Lionel Messi was named on the Paris Saint-Germain bench for their Ligue 1 game against Reims on Sunday as the Argentine prepares to make his debut for his new club.
Messi has not played since signing for PSG from Barcelona almost three weeks ago.
