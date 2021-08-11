Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' with PSG

Lionel Messi

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi speaks at a press conference during his unveiling at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition.

Paris

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.