Lille ready to knock PSG off perch in tense French Ligue 1 finale

Lille's French forward Jonathan David (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their French L1 match against Lens at the Bollaert Stadium, in Lens, northern France, on May 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Francois lo Presti | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Christophe Galtier's outfit have no major stars but are unbeaten away since November and travel to mid-table Angers, a team who have lost five of their last six league games.
  • On 80 points, Lille hold a slender one-point lead over PSG who won the French Cup in midweek.

Paris, France

