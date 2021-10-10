Ligi Ndogo win U-15 title in Ufasimba Academy tournament

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ligo Ndogo, which plays in the Football Kenya Federation Nairobi County League, beat Cheza Sports 2-0 to lift the trophy in an entertaining final
  • Ufasimba Football coach, Ken Oloo, said the tournament was aimed at providing youth with a platform to showcase their talents
  • Oloo said that the tournament would now be held annually as the academy looks to produce the best players who can be part of the national team in future, with a chance to playing abroad professionally

Grassroots football team Ligi Ndogo FC Sunday won the Under-15 trophy in inaugural edition of Ufasimba Football Academy (UFA) Cup after beating Cheza Sports in the final played at St Mary's School in Nairobi.

