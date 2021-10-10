Ligi Ndogo win U-15 title in Ufasimba Academy tournament

Grassroots football team Ligi Ndogo FC Sunday won the Under-15 trophy in inaugural edition of Ufasimba Football Academy (UFA) Cup after beating Cheza Sports in the final played at St Mary's School in Nairobi.

Ligo Ndogo, which plays in the Football Kenya Federation Nairobi County League, beat Cheza Sports 2-0 to lift the trophy in an entertaining final.

The Under-13 title went to Midcity who beat Ligi Ndogo 4-2 on post match penalties after a 0-0 draw in regular time.

Cheza Sports won the Under-11 title.

The tournament, which attracted 69 teams, also featured the Under-7 and Under-9 categories.

Youngsters Anthony Wambua and John Nyera were named the Most Valuable Players of the tournament in the Under-15 and Under-13 categories respectively.

Ufasimba Football coach, Ken Oloo, said the tournament was aimed at providing youth with a platform to showcase their talents.

Oloo said that the tournament would now be held annually as the academy looks to produce the best players who can be part of the national team in future, with a chance to playing abroad professionally.

“This tournament has been a success and we have seen massive talent from the teams. The only way to support these talented youngsters is to help them grow their talents since they are the future stars of the game," said Oloo.

Oloo, who also coaches Shofco Football team, urged parents to support children who are talented in football.