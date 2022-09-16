Ligi Ndogo tourney kicks off in Nairobi

The Ligi Ndogo East Africa football tournament kicks off on Saturday at Lenana School.

More than 2,000 junior football players from all the member countries of the East Africa Community will grace the three-day tournament.

Teams from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi have registered in this year's contest.

The games will feature all the junior categories from Under-7, Under-9, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 to Under-19.

Teams gracing the tournament had arrived by Friday evening including champions Berlin AFC from Garissa County who won the 2021 edition of the tournament where 46 teams took part in Kajiado.

Chief Organiser Chris Amimo noted that the tournament offers opportunities for young players to showcase and nurture their talent.

“Ligi Ndogo organises trips to participate in countrywide tournaments as well as international cups and tours. Ligi Ndogo is opening up an early opportunity for you to be part of these exciting tours and tournaments that could open up doors for your football career,” Amimo said.