Ligi Ndogo EA Cup set to return

Juve Soccer Academy players celebrate with the trophy in 2018.

  • Juve Soccer Academy, Ligi Ndogo and Cheza Sports Academy managed the podium finish in that order.

The Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup (EA) will resume in August after a year-long Covid-19 enforced break, the tournament organisers have confirmed.

