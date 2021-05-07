Ligi Ndogo EA Cup set to return

The Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup (EA) will resume in August after a year-long Covid-19 enforced break, the tournament organisers have confirmed.

And as has been the case in previous editions, about 100 youth teams from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will compete in this four-day event at the Homeboyz stadium in Kajiado County.

The tournament, now in its 17th edition, will bring together academy teams drawn from the U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 categories.

"We will provide accommodation for all the registered teams," tournament organizer Chris Amimo told Nation Sport.

"We are also cognizant of the fact that we live in uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we are assuring participants that the tournament will fully abide by the required protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health."

The tournament is seen as a platform where young talents can be identified and later groomed at an early age, with East Africa continuously lagging behind in talent development compared to other regions in the continent.