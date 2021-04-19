Life after school: Omala ready for Swedish assignment

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala (right) vies with APR defender Ange Mutsinzi during their Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg at Nyayo Stadium on December 5, 2020.

What you need to know:

  • Omala was part of the national under-20 team, fondly known as Rising Stars, which was edged out of the CECAFA tournament at the semi finals in Arusha, Tanzania last year.
  • The former Manyatta United striker became the youngest player to win the KPL Player of the Month Award in December 2019.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has revealed that he will leave for Sweden next week to join his new club FC Linkoping City.

