Life after school: Omala ready for Swedish assignment

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has revealed that he will leave for Sweden next week to join his new club FC Linkoping City.

The 18-year-old completed his KCSE exams last week at Kisumu Day High School and has his passport ready.

He expects to get his travelling visa before the end of the week so as to kick start his journey of playing professional football abroad.

Omala secured a nine-month loan deal to the Swedish Division One side from Gor Mahia where he didn’t see much action in the now suspended Football Kenya Federation Premier League and continental matches.

The striker told Nation Sport that he will visit the Swedish embassy on Tuesday to ascertain if his visa is ready then start planning for the journey. He is likely to leave early next week or over the weekend.

“I have completed my exams and I am currently in Nairobi to finalise my travelling plans to Sweden. I have the passport already and will know this week the exact day I’m leaving the country after obtaining my visa. My focus will now be playing football as I also wait for my results,” said Omala.

“I have been following up on Linkoping FC and so far they have played three league matches. As a young player I want to grow and start playing professional football since I have the talent. I trust this will be the beginning of my successful football life,” added the striker.

The team has lost its first three matches against Varnesborgs FC, Torns and Utsikten in the Swedish Division One League.

Omala joined Gor at the start of the current season suspended due to coronavirus pandemic from fellow league side Western Stima, where he netted nine goals in his maiden season at the top flight competition.

“At Gor I didn’t play as many matches as possible because of the school work. I wish the club the best when the league resumes but it is good I played in the Caf Champions league against APR of Rwanda and would have featured more were it not for preparations for the exams,” he added.

Omala was part of the national under-20 team, fondly known as Rising Stars, which was edged out of the CECAFA tournament at the semi finals in Arusha, Tanzania last year.