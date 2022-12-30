Life after football in the kingdom of Wanga

Allan Wanga is considered one of the most talented and disciplined footballers to have donned the Harambee Stars jersey.

A year after he hung up his boots following a chequered career spanning a decade and a half, Wanga, who currently works as a Sports Officer at the Kakamega County Government, is also serving as a prime example that life after football can be successful in Kenya.

A skilful and fast attacker in his prime, Wanga's exploits took him to Angola’s Petro Atletico as a replacement for famed forward Manucho who had just signed for Manchester United. He also showcased his skills in Vietnam, in Sudan for famed Omudurman giants El Merreikh, and at Tanzanian giants Azam FC.

In between, there were stints in Azerbaijan, a near move to Bidvest Wits in South Africa, plus exploits at Kakamega Homeboyz, Tusker, Sofapaka and AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League.

Incidentally, the opportunity to feature for Merreikh came up after he scored twice for Kenya against Sudan in the final of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Nairobi on Kenya's 50th birthday.

While in Khartoum, he also netted the winning goal against Azam in the Confederation Cup group stage and the ice cream makers enticed him with wads of dollar notes to shift to Dar es Salaam.

"I consider myself a lucky man because there are very many talented players who never had a chance to play at the top level," he recently told NTV in an interview for the documentary The Making Of Allan Wanga which airs on the station from 8pm tonight.

“The management at Azam were so excited to have him," recalls sports journalist David Kwalimwa who managed Wanga at the time.

“But they did not have his contacts. So the then club Chief Executive Saad Kawemba reached out to former Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye, a Kenyan.

“Musonye, who loved helping Kenyan players, called me and asked me to help Allan get a good contract because he was engaged in other things.

Wanga was received as a king in Tanzania. They knew how talented and valuable he is.”

But it all started at a tender age of seven.

"My friends noticed my talents and encouraged me to pursue football as a career. I was seven at the time and used to train at Fifa Kingdom Academy in Kisumu,” Wanga, 37, recalls in the interview.

“My dad played football for both AFC Leopards and the national team. But that was before I was born. Unfortunately I never watched him play.”

Wanga's love for the beautiful game followed him to Saint Paul's Shikunga High School in Butere where he was lucky to be coached by his father.

“I played in the inter-classes and was promoted school captain while in my first form, maybe because the seniors saw something special in me.”

‘My first chance’

After sitting his national exams, the father of two featured for nondescript side Lolwe FC and Kisumu Polytecnic where he undertook his initial tertiary education.

Thereafter, his career as one of the most potent strikers to grace Kenyan football commenced.

"I’ve always played as a striker because I feel that's where my talents can be exposed and I can influence the game more. My first chance was at (second-tier side) Agro-chemicals. The management gave me a contract but for some reason, I hesitated and this disappointed my dad."

"One day, former AFC Leopards players (commonly known as legends) were scouting for young players in Western Kenya. We played against them and I score four times in 10 minutes After the match, George Sunguti approached my dad and suggested I could play for AFC Leopards."

Arrangements were immediately made for a young Wanga to travel to Nairobi for trials with the mighty Ingwe.

"It so happened that Leopards had travelled to Uganda for a friendly match when I arrived in Nairobi. Sunguti suggested I join Tusker FC for training as I wait for Leopards to return. I went to Ruaraka, Tusker FC's home ground, and trained with the team.

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, then head coach, was impressed with my skills and asked me to join them the next day for training.

We trained in the morning and had a match that afternoon. I was brought in the last 15 minutes when we were trailing 1-0. I gave an assist to equalize and then scored the winning goal."

The brewers offered him a contract immediately after the game and the plan to turn out for Leopards went up in smoke.

Atleast in the interim.

"My first match for Tusker FC was against Mathare United. I came in the 89th minute and the ball kissed the cross bar in my first touch. The next match was against Sony Sugar FC and I scored. I scored goals in the next nine matches, a run of form that earned me a call up in the national team. At the time, I was the top scorer in the Kenya Premier League."

Allan's father, Frank Wetende says his son's glittering career has made him a proud man.

Also, Allan’s better half, TV queen Brenda Wanga, observes his husband football skills needed support from his immediate family and he offered as much by looking after the young family when he was away.

"We always celebrated his wins and consoled him when he lost a match. He never wanted to lose as he is a very competitive person," says Brenda.

Allan continues: "My first international match was against Swaziland. I made it to the match day squad. My most memorable moments in football was in 2009 when we played a strong Nigeria side and I scored a goal. I also scored twice in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final in 2013 to help Kenya win the title."

James Situma, Allan's long term friend and teammate, adds that discipline played a key role in his success.

"We played together at Tusker FC and Kakamega Homeboyz and he always stood out. I recall one time while playing in the Cecafa games in Nakuru and we were in a tough group. We did not win our first match and his mind was not in the game. He asked the then head coach Adel Amrouche to release him to go home. The coach did not hear any of that.

“He gave Allan the captain band in the next match to lead the team and we won that game. We won all the remaining matches through to the finals," recalls Situma.

His time at Tusker landed him the Kenyan league title which he so much treasures.

Wanga is excited about the efforts the government is making to promote sports through promoting youth tournaments and bringing sponsors to the game.

He maintains that Kenya has as much talent and resources to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and compete at the 2030 Fifa World Cup as envisaged by President William Ruto and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.