Lidonde Super Cup: Holders AFC Leopards go hunting in Kakamega

AFC Leopards will face Mulembe United FC in the first semi-final of the annual Elijah Lidonde Memorial Super Cup tomorrow at Bukhungu Stadium.

The match will kick off at noon before Kakamega Homeboyz face Nzoia Sugar at the same venue at 3pm.

Leopards, Homeboyz and Nzoia compete in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), while Mulembe, formerly Vihiga United, features in the National Super League (NSL).

While releasing the fixtures yesterday, Elijah Lidonde Memorial Foundation Secretary General Winna Shilavula said the winner will pocked Sh1 million and a trophy.

The final of the tournament, sponsored by 22BET to a tune of Sh5 million, will be on Sunday at the same venue.

The first runners-up, third and fourth-placed teams will get Sh500,000, 250,000 and Sh200,000 respectively.

The gaming firm's Country General Manager, Joash Ajuoga, said they take pride in supporting grassroots football, emphasising their commitment to empowering local talent and making a lasting positive impact through football.

Leopards team manager Benard Mang’oli said they will not underrate their opponents.

“I’m aware that it is going to be a tough game since all the teams will be targeting victory. It is a knockout tournament, so we need to be very keen throughout the game. All players are ready for the challenge,” added the former Kenya international midfielder, who played for Leopards between 2010 and 2017.

Shilavula said fans will be entertained by several artists at Bukhungu from 10am.

Emmanuel Musindi, Ainea Mukaisi of Ingwe Isukuti Group, David Barasa of Webuye Jua Kali Band and Julius Itenya of Super Phonotex Band are expected to perform.

Leopards, who leave on Friday morning for the tournament, won the inaugural cup, beating Nzoia Sugar 8-7 on post-match penalties in July last year after both sides settled for a barren draw in regular time, while Vihiga Bullets edged Kakamega Homeboyz 5-4 to finish third.

The late Elijah Lidonde played for North Kavirondo (present Western Kenya region) and the national team before independence between 1950 and 1961.

Lidonde coached AFC Leopards and the national team in the 1960s and 1970s and was capped 26 times for Kenya, scoring 33 goals.

He died in 1987, aged 60.