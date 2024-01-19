Lidonde Foundation selects six schools to nurture talent in Western region

The Elijah Lidonde Foundation has identified six schools that will be used as Centres of Excellence to nurture football talents in Western Kenya.

The Foundation has agreed to partner with Archbishop Njenga Girls High School, Eregi Girls High School, and St Agnes Shibuye High School.

Others are Shanderema Boys High School, Musingu Boys High School, and St Peters Mumias Boys High School.

The Foundation patron Alex Muteshi led legends from Western Kenya, most of whom featured for topflight club AFC Leopards, in unveiling a one-year sponsorship deal worth Sh2.4 million with Standard Global East Africa Limited at Finix Casino in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

The legends who graced the unveiling of the sponsorship included Fred Serenge, Washington Muhanji, Winna Shilavula, Esese Ngaira, Nick Yakhama, Alfred Imonje, and Aggrey Litali.

“This foundation has identified girls like Mario Musanga and Elizabeth Mideva who are part of the national Under-20 team. We will be sourcing talents from the villages and grassroots and enroll them in the school we have picked as Centres of Excellence so that they become great players,” said Fred Sirenge, a former AFC Leopards player, who spoke on behalf of the legends.

The partnership entails visiting the schools, impacting the selected players with football education, and offering them the required merchandise such as uniforms, balls, and training boots.

In the senior category, players from grassroots teams who joined Nzoia have ended up at AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Mulembe United.

“Elijah Lidonde will be a feeder to the top clubs in Western Kenya and even other parts of this nation. Our region is the bedrock of football and we should maximize talent tapping and growth,” added Serenge.

Muteshi praised the partnership and said the main aim of the Foundation is to raise the standards of football in Western Kenya and the country as a whole.

He added that plans are in top gear to invite teams from Busia and Trans Nzoia Counties to participate in the 2024 Elijah Lidonde Tournament.

“We are excited to work with Standard Global Group. We came together with the legends because they have the skills and the experience. We are grateful and assure you it will have an impact on football in Western and Kenya as a whole,” said Muteshi.

“I’m happy we can help in sports and youth football and we will always support sports and this foundation. I hope this partnership will be long-term,” said Standard Global EA Limited Managing Director Vasil Zdravkov.

The Foundation recently organised a four-team football tournament in Kakamega comprising eventual winners Kakamega Homeboyz, alongside AFC Leopards, Nzoia Sugar, and Mulembe United.