Lewandowski's Bayern contract doubts take focus off Champions League

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski applauds after their German first division Bundesliga match against  Bayer Leverkusen in Munich on on March 5, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lewandowski, 33, like fellow Bayern veterans Manuel Neuer, 35, and Thomas Mueller, 32, is out of contract in June 2023.
  • Yet while Neuer and Mueller have reportedly been told in person that the club want to extend, Lewandowski has not.

Berlin

